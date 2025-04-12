SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in a key clash on Saturday (April 12). The contest will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as SRH search for their second win of the season having now lost four matches in a row. Ahead of the key contest here are all the details including match prediction and pitch report.

IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Today Match Prediction

SRH are on a four-match losing streak and have not won since the opening weekend of the IPL. Pat Cummins and Co have faced a tough time at home and will look to improve on that on Saturday. On the other hand, PBKS were back to winning ways with an easy win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday.

SRH will depend on the services of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan at the top with the latter scoring a hundred in the opening contest against Rajasthan Royals. However, since then both have failed to make the most of their opportunities. PBKS have Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh in great form as they helped their side to a massive win against CSK.

Going on form, we predict PBKS to beat SRH in Hyderabad.

IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Today Match Toss Prediction

Looking at recent toss trends and probability, Punjab Kings are likely to win the toss today.

Toss Insights:

PBKS Toss Won: 3 in 4 Matches (Prefer to Bat First)

SRH Toss Won: 2 in 5 Matches (Mixed Approach)

Likely Toss Winner: Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Preferred Toss Decision: Bat First (based on pitch and venue trends)

IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is anticipated to favor the batters once again. Despite SRH facing difficulties in their most recent outing, earlier matches this season at this venue have been high-scoring affairs, indicating another run-fest could be on the cards.

IPL 2025: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Today Match Possible Playing XI

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami.

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.