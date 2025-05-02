Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was involved in a heated argument on Friday (May 2) as his side faced SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gill was given run out controversially as he returned to the pavilion fuming at the fourth umpire at the touchline. The incident did not go unnoticed and caught the eyes of netizens as Gill missed out on a hundred.

Shubman Gill is not happy with the 3rd Umpire Decision and argued with the 4th Umpire.pic.twitter.com/cY0tRzFtxv — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) May 2, 2025

Gill run out sparks controversy

While taking a run on the first ball of the 14th over, Gill was running towards the batter’s end when an acute throw from Harshal Patel was caught by Heinrich Klaasen and dislodged the bails. While Gill was clearly short of the crease, Klaasen’s attempt to dislodge the bails made the headlines. In replays, it was suggested that the bails were dislodged by the hands and not by the ball.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who upon a lengthy review decided to give Gill out. The decision did not go well with the India opener who was at that time batting on 76 off 38 and stitched a helpful partnership with Jos Buttler (64 off 37).

While on his way back to the pavilion, Gill had a heated argument with the fourth umpire and clearly showed his frustration. He tried getting an explanation from the umpire, as the video was caught on camera and was later making rounds on social media.

At the time of writing, Gujarat Titans scored 224/6 in their 20 overs with Gill being the key contributor. Sai Sudharsan with 48 and Washington Sundar (21) adding to the team’s cause. Jaydev Unadkat (35/3), Pat Cummins (40/1) and Zeeshan Ansari (42/1) were amongst the wickets for SRH.