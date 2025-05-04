Royal Challengers Bengaluru carried forward their unstoppable run in the current season of the IPL with a two-run win against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (May 3). Opting to bat first, RCB posted 213/5 in 20 overs.

Advertisment

Subsequently, CSK nearly crossed the boundary but bowler Yash Dayal kept aside 15 runs in the 20th over and created an unforgettable win for RCB. Other than this exciting incident, the game also witnessed an interesting moment when CSK captain MS Dhoni took the bat gauge from the on-field umpire's hand.

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'Go on, hit me for a six', Jasprit Bumrah's 'motivational challenge' to ex-CSK player with fiery words-WATCH

The incident took place in the 17th over of CSK's chase when Dhoni walked-in to bat after Lungi Ngidi's dismissal. As Dhoni came in, the umpire took out the gauge but the CSK skipper's bat failed the test. Seeing this, MS Dhoni took the gauge and measured the bat by himself.

Advertisment

Although the gauge did not pass through Dhoni's bat cleanly, he still got a nod from the on-field umpire to continue.

Internet reacts

MS Dhoni said my bat is fine 😂👌#RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/UlvQqZRUJw — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) May 3, 2025

Advertisment

Why umpires are checking the bats?

The rules are meant to bolster BCCI policies aimed at curbing player advantages in this highly competitive batting environment. Now, the BCCI has given power to the match officials to inspect on-the-spot any bat which they feel is necessary, which is a major shift from past seasons where such scrutiny took place in the team’s dressing rooms.

What are the rules on bat sizes?

According to ICC guidelines, certain parameters with regards to measurements need to be followed. The width of the bat face should not be more than 4.25 inches (10.79 cm) and the middle of the bat (thickness) should not exceed 2.64 inches (6.7 cm).

Furthermore, edge width must not be more than 1.56 inches (4 cm) and the total height of the bat from the handle down to the base cannot be more than 38 inches (96.4 cm).

There has been no official word from the BCCI regarding whether any violation of bat dimension contradictions have led to these random checks.

The consequences of bat dimensions in regards to modern cricket today is actually severe considering that even a poor shot has the potential to sail a long way into the stands of the stadium. This IPL season has already recorded 525 sixes struck in 29 matches, which is a new record, with Nicholas Pooran leading the charge with 31 of those.