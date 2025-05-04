Jasprit Bumrah is seen by everyone as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the world currently, and because of this, he has become a role model for upcoming pacers. Bumrah is currently ranked as the No. 1 bowler in Test cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

On Thursday (May 1), when Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing IPL 2025, Bumrah was spotted giving a word of advice to RR pacer Tushar Deshpande, who has not been in great form during the current season.

Though claiming a combined 38 wickets in his last two seasons at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), pacer Deshpande has not had a good run in his new team in IPL 2025. In eight games, Deshpande has just six wickets and with an economy of more tahn 11.

Bumrah did have a few words to say for Deshpande post-match though. RR wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel was also there.

"Thoda mindset wise aggressive rehna hai. Aggressive in the sense, aisa nahi ke har ball pe danda uda do. But, main acha ball dalunga par main out karunga. Chal maar le, ek chakka marle, kitna maarega? Tu maar, theek hai, phir main aur jor se maarunga. (Need to be a bit more aggressive in terms of mindset. Aggressive doesn't mean trying to take a wicket on every single ball. It means thinking, 'I'll bowl a good ball, but I'll get you out. Go on, hit a six. How many can you hit? You hit me, fine, I'll come back harder)," Bumrah was filmed telling Deshpande, in a video posted on social media by Rajasthan Royals.

Bumrah has come back successfully from injury into the MI side. After coming back, MI have turned the tables around, winning six consecutive matches and smoothly sailing into the upper half of the IPL 2025 points table.

Bumrah has picked up 11 wickets in seven games at an economy of under 7. The 31-year-old had missed the initial few matches of the season, when MI had lost four of their initial five games. But his return has been coincidental with an astonishing change of fortunes, with MI matching their best-ever winning streak in the history of the IPL.