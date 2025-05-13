Rajasthan Royals' home cricket ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium has yet again recieved a bomd threat. Notably, this is the third threat this week that the stadium has got the threat. Considering the situation, security has been increased and the officials are on high alert.

The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council announced the IPL 2025 revised schedule late Monday evening (May 12). The ten-team tournament restarts on Saturday (May 17) and ends on June 3 (Sunday). The remainder of the tournament, suspended last Friday (May 9) due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, will be played across six venues - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, hosting 17 matches in total, including four playoff games.

'Authorities acted swiftly to address threat'

As per the police, a threat to bomb the stadium was sent through an email on Tuesday, May 13. Earlier, similar kind of emails were received on May 8 and 12. Post getting threats, an extensive search operation was carried out in the stadium by the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad.

"The authorities acted swiftly to address the threat, and the stadium premises were vacated immediately. The Bomb Disposal Squad, with the help of the Dog Squad, is investigating the matter. The mail was sent to the official email ID of the Sports Council. Acting on this, the stadium was vacated. The Bomb Disposal Squad, with the help of the Dog Squad, is conducting an investigation", Additional SP Lalit Sharma, was quoted saying to ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan State Sports Council President, Neeraj A Pawan, said, "We received a bomb threat through email. The mail was then sent to the Police Commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team have arrived here...The investigation is underway. The stadium has been completely evacuated", he was quoted saying to ANI.