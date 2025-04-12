Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered five straight losses in this ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Moreover, their recent form has raised concerns over their chances to qualify for the playoffs.

With their latest loss to to the defendig champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (April 11), CSK is positioned at ninth in the points table with two points from six matches and net run-rate of -1.554. With remaining eight matches left, CSK would need to pull off a massive turnaround in order to finish in the top four at the end of the league phase. Generally, teams with 16 points at the end of the league phase are all but guaranteed to finish in the playoff places.

'We have to accept challenge'

Last season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualified for the playoffs despite losing seven of their first eight matches. In fact, they finished fourth with 14 points from as many matches. Considering that, CSK also have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, they would have to win their remaining matches, and also hope that other results go their way.

If CSK win all of their remaining matches, they'll end the group stage with 16 points from 14 matches. Even if they finish with 14 points, they would still have a slim chance of making it to the playoffs.

CSK stand-in captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni opened up on the reason behind the team's poor form of run. "It has been quite a few nights that have not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today, I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there; when we bowled in the 2nd innings, it stopped a bit. Today, it did in the first innings. When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners, it is difficult. We never got any partnerships, and a bit more partnerships, application, and we would be fine. What is important is to see the conditions," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

