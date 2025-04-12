When Chennai Super Kings walked back into the dressing room after being bowled out for just 103 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk, their lowest score ever at home, the mood was low. Players looked disappointed and fans had many questions. But in all , one man stayed positive. CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey believes that the team has the right players and can make a strong comeback.

Advertisment

After suffering their fifth consecutive defeat, this time an eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, questions surfaced around CSK’s current form. But Hussey isn’t ready to panic. “I still think we've got the right players,” he said. “We've just got to try and help them find some confidence and consistency... whether that's with the bat, ball or in the field.”

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'This is not the CSK we know', says former Australian WC winning captain

Many fans and experts have questioned if CSK are holding onto players past their prime. But Hussey defended the senior names. “I would argue that they're beyond their prime. I don't agree with that... I think of Shane Watson. I think of Ajinkya Rahane. They've performed really well for CSK,” he said. “I still think that the players that we've got still have some good cricket in front of them.”

Advertisment

'Want to pick guys when they are ready to perform'

He also addressed the calls to bring in young talent. “We want to pick guys when they're ready to perform,” Hussey added. “Sometimes when teams give up and think, 'we can't win the tournament anymore... we'll just try the youngsters now'. That’s not us. We're not putting the white flag up just yet.”

Despite a poor run with the bat, ball, and fielding, CSK still hopes to make a comeback. “You only have to get into scraping to that fourth place. If we can change that momentum and get a few wins... we might be able to scrape into one of those last positions,” Hussey said.

Advertisment

There’s soul-searching to do, he admitted but also belief.

(With inputs from agencies)