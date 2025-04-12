Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 at Chepauk stadium on Friday (April 11).

Former Australian captain, Michael Clarke believes CSK are clearly down on confidence and need to take bold risks now. He said, "This is not the CSK we have seen over the years. This team feels different - low on fight, belief and struggling to find answers. After five consecutive losses in IPL 2025, even fans are beginning to wonder what’s happening with the team."

At Chepauk, the five-time champions were bowled out for just 103-their lowest-ever score at home. Not even MS Dhoni’s return as captain could change their fortunes. Kolkata Knight Riders chased the target in just 10.1 overs, handing them their biggest IPL defeat in terms of balls remaining (59). CSK are now placed ninth on the points table.

'They are low on confidence'

Clarke, speaking on JioHotstar, didn’t hold back. "They’re down on confidence. There was no intent. Right now, it looks like they’re just trying to avoid a big defeat instead of playing to win. They need to throw everything on the line," he said.

"Just like winning brings confidence, losing also becomes a habit. And it’s hard to shake off," he added.

Meanwhile, former CSK spinner Piyush Chawla said it’s time to bring in young blood and to do some experiment. He said, "Someone like Andre Siddarth deserves a chance. You’ve already seen enough of Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda. Even one or two changes in the team can infuse fresh energy and confidence."

Chawla also praised KKR’s Sunil Narine, who took 3/13. "Even after all these years, batters still struggle to read him. He was accurate, clever, and didn’t allow any boundaries," he concluded.

