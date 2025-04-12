In India, the changing of seasons heralds the rise and fall of various pet trends. As the newest addition to the roster, Indian fantasy sports are rapidly evolving with the integration of technology and data analytics, transforming them from mere tools of intuition and fandom to something akin to the deep learning AIs of today.

“Today’s fantasy sports are no different than estimating the stock market using complex algorithms. Everything is a skill these days, and the one who optimises the data best becomes the winner,” said FIFS’ (Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports) Director General Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya on the growing complexity of the sport in an exclusive interview to WION.

The mounting reliance on technology gained legitimacy at the Big Data Gameathon, an initiative spearheaded by Dream11 and FIFS. No longer did participants rely on basic stats, but rather built models that encompassed not only the players’ stats but also the pitch and weather conditions, and their performance against certain types of bowlers - to the minutiae of how a batsman plays against leg spinners on turning tracks.

The point was made quite clear, saying AI is making advanced prediction models accessible to everyone, with or without coding skills. As one expert put it, “Today, for someone who hasn’t coded in decades, AI allows them to pose intelligent questions and receive valuable insight. That is transformative.”

The purpose of the collaboration between FIFS and the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) is to harness the potential within sport to inspire innovations while taking care of a new breed of sports-tech entrepreneurs. Their method is straightforward, though very impactful: Take India’s obsession with cricket, integrate high-level Artificial Intelligence challenges, and prize the top achievers.

Under a month, the Gameathon has scaled from 150 teams to over 650, demonstrating the massive interest this interdisciplinary approach of sports and technology has. Their partnership with the MIB further credibility and reach to ensure this momentum sustains for a long-term ecosystem.

“What we’re doing is combining a passion for sports with a passion for technology, which is a force we can’t stop,” Joy said. "Students are developing models for their favorite games and competing at levels where they are recognised not just for monetary prizes, but for notoriety. That’s the real motivator.”

'Focus is on India'

While cricket has captured the imagination of the nation first due to its cultural influence, the goals are far more expansive. There are already plans to apply the same principles to the ISL and I-league. The aim is to use Indian sports to further AI literacy and innovation in technologies.

“I don’t see any reason why this could not be applied to Premier League games or any other sport around the world. But right now, the focus is on India,” he added.

Perhaps the most exhilarating feature of AI in sports technology comes in the field of talent identification. India's enormous area coupled with its huge population means that myriad athletes with exceptional talent go unrecognised due to the lack of accessibility and infrastructure. AI-driven sports tech can make that possible.

“Consider how the internet transformed education in remote areas of India—AI has the power to do the same for sports,” Joy said fervently. “We're thinking about the equalisation of access to coaching, scouting, and player development. Every athlete in the global hinterlands would be able to be viewed, analysed, and provided with a systematic approach to achieving their goals.”

With the advancement of Artificial Intelligence technologies, and with the development of more complex fantasy strategy disciplines, the question of whether AI is capable of substituting human spontaneity becomes a matter of debate. Although for now, it remains up to people—their imagination, the zeal to create, and technology.