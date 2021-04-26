International community extends support to India amid Covid crisis

A whole host of countries have come in India's support as it battles the Covid crisis. More than 300,000 cases have been reported on a daily basis in the country. Indian missions globally are doing the heavy lifting while many private Indian players are also pitching in. India's allies like the the US, UAE, UK, France and others have come in full support of New Delhi.

Here is the list of all the countries that are extending assistance to India.



Singapore

Four Oxygen containers brought by Indian Air Force on Saturday. 7,511 O2 concentrators, 516 BiPAP machines to be sent by the country, of which 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators have already been brought. Singapore's embassy in a tweet said, "we will fight this together".

United Arab Emirates

Indian Air Force flew in seven empty cryogenic oxygen containers from the West Asian country. UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday, expressing his solidarity with India. Jaishankar tweeted, "As always, deeply value good wishes and international cooperation."

Well-known buildings in UAE like the Burj Khalifa, ADNOC were lit up in colours of the Indian flag with the message #staystrongIndia.

Britain

UK announced it will send 600 pieces, which include ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices, to India. The first batch will reach on Tuesday morning. Nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, which can extract oxygen from the air, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators will reach India this week. UK prime minister, foreign and health secretaries, and ambassador made public comments in solidarity with the people of India. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said,“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19."

United States

The US has agreed to provide the specific raw materials for Indian Covishield vaccine manufacturers. The development comes after the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and American National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to each other.

US will be supplying therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, PPE kits, oxygen generators, and deploy an expert team of health advisors from CDC and USAID.

Already, more than 300 O2 concentrators have been brought by Air India from New York. Tweets by the US president, vice president, defence secretary, surgeon general, deputy secretary of the state showed support for India.

President Joe Biden tweeted, "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."

France

The French presidency has said that the country will provide India "significant" oxygen support and is working on the delivery of high-performance oxygen generator units as well as some other equipment. President Emmanuel Macron was the first world leader to send a message of public solidarity. He said, "I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support."

European Union

European Union, over the weekend, activated its "civil protection mechanism" to help India. Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in a tweet said, "EU will do its utmost to mobilize assistance to support people of India".



Upon request for assistance by #India, we have activated the #EU Civil Protection Mechanism.



The 🇪🇺 will do its utmost to mobilise assistance to support people of 🇮🇳.



President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen seconded him saying, "EU is pooling resources". The matter came up during a discussion between Margrethe Vestager Executive Vice-President of the European Commission and Jaishankar.

Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support.



The EU is pooling resources to respond rapidly to India’s request for assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.



Denmark

The Nordic country is extending support to India. Denmark's envoy to Delhi Freddy Svane told WION,"We are working closely with MEA [Ministry of External Affairs] to assist India with whatever is required. That’s what friends are about".

Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced that Germany is preparing urgent support for India. German armed forces will give India oxygen generators. Smaller units from the German private sector will also be sent. Cooperation between German top medical institute Robert Koch Institute (RKI) with Indian institutions to support sequencing of viral loads is on the anvil. Armed Forces Medical Services or AFMS will be importing 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany. These plants will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to Covid patients. From Germany, containers are also being imported.

Saudi Arabia

80 metric tonnes of oxygen have been procured from the country in cooperation with Adani and Linde and the Indian high commission.

China

The country has offered to provide assistance. A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Delhi told WION that "talks and discussions are ongoing" with the Indian side.

Hong Kong

800 oxygen concentrators were airlifted for SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet.

Pakistan

Has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister SM Qureshi extended support to India. The country's well-known NGO Edhi Foundation has written to PM Modi and has offered to send ambulances. Spontaneous support by Pakistani society, especially on social media, was seen with a lot of positive trends.

Iran

Iran Health Minister Dr Saeed Namaki wrote to the Indian Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, saying, "The government and people of Iran are ready to spare no technical assistance, expertise and equipment in these difficult days and at the height of the plight of the dear citizens of India with the COVID-19 epidemic."

Japan

Under its grant assistance, oxygen generators will be provided with a procurement process still underway. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for providing assistance to India for combating the pandemic during a call on Monday.

Russia

Support has been offered by Russia. It is cosidering sending the drug Remdesivir to India for Covid patients.Australia

Australian cabinet is likely to announce support for India. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a tweet said, "Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is @narendramodi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge."

Canada

The country has offered to send assistance. Marc Garneau, Canada's foreign minister, tweeted, "Our thoughts are with the people of India as they face a devastating new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada stands ready to assist and has reached out to Indian authorities to determine how Canada can best support India in its time of need."

Afghanistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar and envoy to India Farid Mamundzay all tweeted and showed solidarity for India. The Afghan president tweeted, "Our hearts go out to the Indian people & government as they fight the horrendous outbreak of COVID. On behalf of the Afghan people & government, we send our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & wish a quick recovery to those who are suffering from the virus."

Bhutan

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted, "Our deepest prayers and complete solidarity to the government and people of India in this most difficult period of the pandemic. Praying and hoping for quick relief and recovery."

There was show of support from several other countries such as Mexico and Slovenia.

