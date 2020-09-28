‘Interferon’ insufficiency is the reason why coronavirus is deadly for some patients

Over one million people have lost their lives from coronavirus, a virus that was emerged less than a year ago, but still continues to affect many countries.

Scientists around the world are working to develop a vaccine that could contain this deadly virus which was originated in China’s Wuhan.



The researcher working on Coronavirus’s cause and effect have found that lack of a substance called ‘interferon’ is reportedly life-threatening to COVID-19 positive patients.

Interferon helps orchestrate defence against viral pathogens & insufficient interferon may lurk at a dangerous turning point in Covid infections.

According to an article published in Science Magazine online "The body’s vanguard virus fighter, a molecular messenger called type I interferon, is missing in action in some severe cases. In a significant minority of patients with serious COVID-19, the interferon response has been crippled by genetic flaws or by rogue antibodies that attack interferon itself."

As the coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the global economy, increased poverty and triggered geopolitical tensions as it continues to spread at a brisk pace in countries like India, the United States and Brazil.

A fully tested and approved research would only explain a proportion of COVID-19's most serious cases, it just might be a discovery that could still save many lives worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies)