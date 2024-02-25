Intense laser beam temporarily blinds IndiGo pilot seconds before touchdown in Kolkata

A pilot of an IndiGo plane was temporarily blinded due to an intense laser beam that pierced the cockpit as it approached touchdown on Friday (Feb 23).

The flight was scheduled from Bengaluru to Kolkata. The incident occurred when the plane was just a kilometre away from landing, with 165 passengers and six crew members onboard.

Airline authorities and the pilot were reportedly left anxious after what happened to the IndiGo flight 6E 223, which was scheduled to land at 7:30 pm (IST) on Friday.

While making manoeuvres, the captain came across a laser incursion. There were six crew members and 165 passengers on board.

A report by the Times of India mentioned that pilots and airlines approached the local police to take stern action against persons who used lasers in the approach funnel.

The laser incident occurred when the flight was descending rapidly at a rate of 1,500-2,000 ft per minute towards the runway for touchdown.

Such incidents might distract pilots which might lead to major accidents.

As per TOI, an official said: "The problem of laser lights and the hazard they pose to flights figured at the Airport Environment Management Committee meeting last week that was attended by Bengal home secretary Nandini Chakravorty."