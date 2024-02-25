LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Indian Air Force saves veteran's life by deploying plane to transfer liver from Pune to Delhi

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Feb 25, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
main img
This photo shows the armed forces personnel behind the transfer of liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on Feb 23, 2024. Photograph:(Others)
Follow Us

Story highlights

"An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24," the air force said in a post on X on Sunday (Feb 25). 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a crucial mission to save the life of an armed forces veteran. In a post on X, the IAF said on Sunday (Feb 25) that its Dornier aircraft was activated on short notice carrying a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi on Friday night. 

"An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24," the IAF said.

"The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a veteran," it added. The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) is located in the Delhi Cantonment area for the Indian armed forces where its personnel and their families get treatment. 

×

The air force has taken part in several missions like this to save lives. On July 26 last year, a harvested human heart was airlifted from Nagpur to Pune on an IAF aircraft and later transplanted into a recipient admitted to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) in western Maharashtra city.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the live heart, retrieved from a woman declared brain dead, was successfully transplanted into the recipient, a male air warrior at the Pune-based AICTS, later in the day.

An official statement said that the organ was sent through a green corridor created by the civil administration before being transported to Pune, more than 700 km from Nagpur, on an IAF AN-32 aircraft in the “most expeditious” manner. 

(With inputs from agencies)