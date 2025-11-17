/Saudi Bus Tragedy: The story of lone survivor among Indian pilgrims

A bus carrying over 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday (Nov 17). More than 42 people were charred to death in the accident, which took place while the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina. The crash took place around 1:30 AM, causing the bus to catch fire when many passengers were asleep, giving them little time to escape.

Out of the passengers in the ill-fated bus, only one passenger made a lucky escape with injuries, while all others were killed on the spot due to the heavy collision. It is learnt that a group of 54 people travelled from Hyderabad to Jeddah on November 9th on a pilgrimage. Four of them travelled to Medina by car on Sunday, and four others stayed back in Mecca.

Mohammad Abdul Shoaib, 24, a resident of Hyderabad, was identified as the lone survivor in the incident. Shoaib was reportedly sitting near the driver during the journey. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and is receiving treatment in a Saudi government hospital. However, his current condition remains unknown.



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is travelling to Russia to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, said he was “deeply shocked” at the accident involving Indian nationals in Mecca.

He stated that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are providing the fullest support to affected Indians and their families. He extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Expressing deep shock over the “horrific accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia,, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to immediately gather details of the victims and ascertain how many people from Telangana were on board.



