/INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri: How twin stealth frigates redefine new milestone in India’s naval power

The Indian Navy is set to commission two advanced Nilgiri-class stealth guided-missile frigates, the indigenously built INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, on Tuesday. Developed under Project 17A, frigates will be commissioned simultaneously on August 26 at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard at 2.45 pm, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event.

About INS Udaygiri

The INS Udaygiri is the second ship of the Project 17A series and the 100th vessel which was constructed at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. It was named after the Udayagiri mountain range in Andhra Pradesh, which is the second naval ship to bear the name. The first of its class served from 1976 to 2007.

Laid down in December 2017, re-launched in May 2022, and delivered in July 2025, Udaygiri was completed in just 37 months, a remarkable turnaround.

INS Udaygiri key features

Displacement: Approximately 6,700 tonnes.

Propulsion: Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) system with diesel engines and gas turbines.

Stealth: Advanced design to reduce radar, infrared, and acoustic signatures.

Weapons: BrahMos supersonic anti-ship missiles, a 76 mm main gun, Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles, Close-In Weapon Systems, and advanced anti-submarine warfare weapons.

Indigenisation: About 75%, including the Integrated Platform Management System, locally sourced sensors and weapons.

The project involved over 200 MSMEs, created nearly 4,000 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs, and is seen as a major achievement under the Make in India initiative.

INS Himgiri: A New Era in Project 17A Frigates

Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, INS Himgiri is the first Project 17A stealth frigate built at the yard. Served from 1974 to 2005, it continued the legacy of the original INS Himgiri. Its new vessel was launched in December 2020 and delivered in July 2025, boasting nearly 75 per cent indigenous content.

INS Hmgiri key features

Displacement: Approximately 6,670 tonnes.

Length: 149 metres.

Stealth: Advanced design to reduce radar and infrared signatures.

Propulsion: Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) system, enabling speeds above 28 knots with long-range endurance for blue-water operations.

Weapons: Equipped with BrahMos missiles, Barak 8 air-defence system, Close-In Weapon Systems, torpedo tubes, and anti-submarine rocket launchers, along with advanced EW systems.