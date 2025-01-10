Surat is the first frontline warship of India's Maritime force that is being named after a city in the Western state of Gujarat. The destroyer-class warship of the Indian Navy will be commissioned into the force on January 15. The commissioning ceremony marks the formal induction of the ship into the force. Once commissioned, the ship will earn the INS-prefix, and thereafter be known as INS Surat (Indian Naval Ship Surat). Surat will be commissioned along with Nilgiri, a stealth frigate, and diesel-electric submarine Vagsheer, in Mumbai.

The significance behind the name - Surat

The city of Surat was among the most important maritime trade links between India and many other countries from the 16th to the 18th century. The city was also a flourishing centre for ship building activities and the vessels built in Surat, during this period, were especially renowned for their longevity as some ships had remained in service for more than 100 years.

In line with maritime traditions, many Indian warships have been named after prominent cities. We are immensely proud of naming the latest and the technologically most advanced warship after the city of Surat, said the Indian Navy. This is the first frontline warship to be named after a city of Gujarat. Similarly, in late 2023, the crest(unique emblem of the warship) of Surat was unveiled in the very city after which it has been named, marking a first.

The Crest of Surat

The crest of Surat depicts the famous lighthouse at Hazira (Surat), located at southern entrance of the Gulf of Khambhat. Built in 1836, this lighthouse was one of the first lighthouses in India. The Asiatic lion on the crest, which is also the state animal of Gujarat, symbolises the ship’s majesty and strength. Equipped with the latest advancements in naval warfare technology and combat capabilities, the warship Surat stands as a powerful embodiment of the navy’s commitment to maritime security and national defence. This is well depicted by the wavy sea depicted on the crest.

About INS Surat

The fourth ship of the indigenously designed and constructed Project 15B (Vishakhapatnam Class) destroyers, Surat represents a remarkable leap in naval technology and capabilities. The ship has been constructed using innovative block construction methodology, wherein the ship's hull has been assembled at different geographical locations before being integrated at the Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. While also highlighting intricate precision and engineering excellence, this methodology underscores the growing refinement of India’s shipbuilding prowess.

Surat has a displacement of 7,400 tons, is 163 meters long, and can sail at a top speed of nearly 60kmph. The ship has a maximum range of 15,000 km. This warship features a high level of automation and use of advanced technologies, which means that the ship can function with lesser number of crew when compared to a similar-sized warship of a previous generation .

Project 15B follows the success of the Project 15A (Kolkata Class) and serves as a testament to India’s steadily growing naval prowess. Construction of the warship Surat exemplifies the nation’s dedication to indigenous cutting-edge maritime technology and commitment to strategic military advancements. Notably, Surat is the seventh and the last of the Project 15 destroyers. The initial ships built in this Project 15A series are INS Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai. These were followed by the Project 15B series that includes INS Visakhapatnam, Imphal, Mormugao and Surat.

A warship capable of undertaking multi-domain warfare

As a destroyer-class warship, Surat is capable of engaging aerial targets, surface targets, underwater targets, while also undertaking electronic warfare. It is equipped with the highly sophisticated Israel Aerospace Industries Elta MF-STAR radar that can track both air and surface targets and provide fire control guidance. MF-STAR is an acronym fo Multi-Function Surveillance, Track And Guidance Radar.

Surat can launch the Indo-Russian Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles, and the Indo-Israeli Medium-range Surface to Air Missile(MR-SAM), which is used against aircraft, drones, incoming missiles. The ship is equipped with a 76 mm OTO Melara naval gun and four AK-630M Close-In Weapon Systems for self-defence.

The destroyer is also equipped with torpedoes and countermeasures for both torpedoes and missiles. The ship is designed to carry two medium-sized helicopters such as the SeaKing, ALH Dhruv, MH-60 Romeo variants operated by the Indian Navy.