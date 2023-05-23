Inmate at Delhi’s Tihar jail commits suicide hours after being convicted in robbery case

In a shocking incident that unfolded at the Tihar Central jail, a 26-year-old inmate reportedly committed suicide shortly after being convicted in a seven-year-old robbery case by a Delhi court. The man, known as Jawed, appeared in court on Monday and was later found hanging in a jail bathroom. According to his fellow inmates, Jawed had been struggling with “deep depression” following his conviction. Details of cases filed against the deceased inmate The director general (prisons), Sanjay Baniwal, confirmed that Jawed had been found guilty in a 2016 robbery case registered at Delhi's Malviya Nagar police station. The conviction came from the court of additional sessions judge-2 (fast track court) south.

The charges against Jawed included sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 27 of the Arms Act. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal provided details of the case, explaining that it was filed against Jawed back in 2016 at the Malviya Nagar Police Station. Jawed declared "brought dead" by jail doctors Upon discovery of Jawed's lifeless body, he was immediately rushed to the jail hospital where the doctors declared him "brought dead." Sanjay Baniwal shared the account provided by the security officials, stating that Jawed had used a cloth to hang himself from a tap in the bathroom of the enclosure for mulahiza inmates (first-time offenders) at around 5 PM.