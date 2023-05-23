Delhi Weather update: Heatwave conditions to persist; mercury reaches 46 degrees, light rain forecast

The summer season in India is at its peak with mercury reaching over 44 degrees Celsius in northern and central parts of the country. The national capital Delhi was swept by a blistering heatwave with parts of it recording almost 46 degrees Celsius.

Najafgarh in New Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Narela and Pitampura recorded temperatures of 45.3 degrees and 45.8 degrees respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported. The weather agency added that Ayanagr and Palam recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius, Outlook India reported.

In view of the high temperatures, the agency issued a heatwave alert on Monday in the capital. The officials added that Delhi saw the peak power demand around 3:30 pm of 6,531 MW being the highest of the season so far. Although officials added that the demand might reach 8,100 MW this season.

In the previous summer season, the demand was recorded at 7,695.

The IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said that the department has issued a heatwave alert for south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal. She added that for tomorrow a heatwave alert is issued for Jharkhand only.

What did the IMD say?

The weather agency has claimed that similar hot conditions will continue to prevail over the national capital before rains bring some relief.

The department earlier stated that a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region is predicted to rain, with gusty winds in the northwestern plains.

The officials earlier this month predicted below-normal temperatures and fewer heatwave days.

Rain likely from tomorrow:

When asked about rainfall this season, Sen said that yes there is a strong possibility that there'll be rain starting from May 23.

On May 22 she said, "From tomorrow, we will see amelioration because there is a fresh western disturbance coming. So, we are expecting that temperatures will start to fall over this entire region and heatwave conditions will ameliorate."

As per a PTI report, the downpour in Delhi will most probably start on May 24, Wednesday.

The capital earlier experienced a long spell of cloudy weather and rainfall from April 21 to May, which is rare during this time of the year.

Heatwave conditions in India:

With 90 per cent of the country in the extremely cautious and dangerous zone, heatwaves in India are becoming very frequent and severe, a study by the Univeristy of Cambridge stated. The study also revealed that Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heatwave impacts despite its recent action plans for climate change.