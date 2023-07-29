Indore man's SUV fully loaded with 40,000 pages in COVID-19 Right to Information reply

A man Dharmendra Shukla from Indore city in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh recently received a massive reply to his Right to Information Act (RTI) plea related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reply contained a staggering 40,000 pages of information, reported PTI news agency.

Dharmendra Shukla had submitted an RTI plea requesting details about bill payments towards materials procured during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

"I had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore seeking details of tenders and bill payments connected to procurement of medicines, equipment and allied materials during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” Shukla said on Saturday.

However, the information he sought was not provided within the stipulated one-month time frame.

Approaching the appellate officer

Due to the lack of response within the specified time, Dharmendra Shukla approached the first appellate officer, Dr. Sharad Gupta.

Dr. Gupta accepted the plea and directed that the information should be given to Shukla free of cost.

To deliver the enormous amount of information, Dharmendra Shukla had to use his sports utility vehicle (SUV). The 40,000 pages completely packed the vehicle. "I took my SUV to ferry the documents and the entire vehicle got packed. Only the driver's seat remained free," he reportedly said.

Information granted free of cost

PTI news agency said that upon being contacted, Dr. Sharad Gupta, the appellate officer and Regional Joint Director of the state health department, confirmed that he ordered the information to be provided to Shukla without any charges.

Action against delay

Even though Shukla got the RTI response, it was not received within the stipulated time period of one month. Dr. Gupta said that an action will be taken against the personnel responsible for the delay in providing the information.

He directed the CMHO to take appropriate measures to address the situation, as the delay caused a loss of Rs 80,000 to the state exchequer.