Indonesian ambassador optimistic about concrete outcomes during Indian presidency of G20

Ina Krisnamurthi, Indonesia's Ambassador to India, has expressed confidence in India's ability to steer the G20 towards more concrete outcomes. Speaking with WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibbal, she said she was "hopeful that India will be able and capable in maneuvering global dynamics and to more concrete deliverables..".

Indonesia was the previous chair of the mega economic grouping and handed over the Presidency during last year's G20 Summit in Bali.

The ambassador also praised India's efforts in hosting a diverse range of guests and commended the country for its efforts so far. India has already hosted G20 finance and foreign ministers' meetings and will be hosting the G20 Summit in September. This is India's first time as the chair of the G20 since the grouping started meeting at summit level in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008.

WION: How do you see the presidency of the G20 grouping?

Ambassador Krisnamurthi: I think, first and foremost, I would like to commend and congratulate India so far. Hosting such an extensive and variety of guests coming to India is not easy. So logistically it is unbelievably successful for India to host such extensive meetings. Secondly, on whatever happens in the meeting rooms, I believe G20 is still a prime economic forum for everyone to have it as an avenue of dialogue and discussion. Because if there is no G20, maybe the room for discussion or dialogue will be small.

WION: When Indonesia was the president of the grouping last year, the geopolitical crisis, the conflict had a shadow on it. This time around as well we are witnessing that especially after no joint statements after the foreign and finance ministers meeting. How do you see the divide between 18 countries and the two countries, who are of course not keen on the presence of the Bali paras in the joint declaration now?

Ambassador Krisnamurthi: Yeah, I think we need not focus so much on the pessimism of past meetings during the four months because we need to look at G20 or any diplomatic engagement as a process. It's not a one-off process. So we need to see what is going to happen until the summit and we are so hopeful that India will be able and capable in manoeuvring these global dynamics to more concrete deliverables.

WION: How did Indonesia bridge the divide between Russia and Ukraine during its presidency of the G 20?

Ambassador Krisnamurthi: We bridge the division by giving the room for dialogue and deliberation and I think so far that is what India has done, to give room for deliberation, which means many bilateral rooms are there, logistically, but time is also given to those who want to exchange views outside the G20 format. So I think there is a room of optimism, room of hope to achieve something concrete in G20 India.

WION: India will be hosting many meetings including in Jammu and Kashmir. Will you be attending the meeting in Jammu and Kashmir?

Ambassador Krisnamurthi: For Indonesia, well, the ambassador is a representative of the capital. We are instructed by the capital. But for Jammu Kashmir meetings, we have not received any instruction. So we will wait until the instruction is there.

WION: And finally, my question is on the bilateral aspect of the relationship. How is the bilateral relationship going forward? We have seen a lot of ideas including connectivity between Ache and Andaman, how do you see that?

Ambassador Krisnamurthi: So, the bilateral engagements are, I think, increasing. Last year we've had more than five ministers level meetings. This year already in April, we have had three ministers. So, I think we are in a good good way, forward in terms of improving our relationship politically and economically.

