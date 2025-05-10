As the tension between India and Pakistan escalated, a blackout was imposed in the villages bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district of Gujarat as a precautionary measure. Before the state minister visited the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar on May 10, his office posted on the social media platform X advising people to be aware of false claims on the internet and follow the instructions issued by the administration.

"As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been imposed in the villages bordering Santalpur taluka in Patan district. All the citizens are advised to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration from time to time," the CMO post said.

On Friday (May 9), Pakistan’s military attempted another wave of drone and missile attacks against Indian territory. India's air defence systems successfully neutralised the threats, including drones in Rajasthan’s Barmer, Pokhran, Jaisalmer and Phalodi.

Following this, blackouts were enforced on six states bordering Pakistan.

Districts of Rajasthan and Gujarat affected by the blackout are:

Rajasthan:

Jaisalmer, Barmer

Gujarat:

Kutch, villages in the Patan district, Banaskantha district

More details awaited