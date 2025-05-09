A gate at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam built on the Chenab River in Ramban has been opened, news agency ANI reported. Although the government has not officially confirmed it, ANI said officials have claimed several vehicles were halted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to a landslide in Chamba on May 8.

Deputy Traffic Inspector (DTI) Udhampur, Javed Kataria, said, "A landslide happened in Chamba due to heavy rainfall in the region. That's why the roads are completely blocked. The restoration work is going on under the supervision of senior officials...Hopefully, the road will be open again in 3-4 hours," ANI reported on Thursday (May 8).

On May 6, all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam were closed after India suspended the 1960s Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan after the terror attack in Peshawar on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The dam, a key hydroelectric power project on the Chenab Rive, has been at the centre in previous India-Pakistan disputes as well under the Waters treaty.

'India's water was flowing outside, now will STOP for our benefit'

While speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Summit on Tuesday (May 6), the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, without directly mentioning Pakistan, said that our rivers were used as a centre for tensions.

However, India launched initiatives to link them, PM Modi added.

"Earlier, India's water was being given to others. Now India's water will flow for the country's benefit; it will stop for India's interests and be used for the country (Pehle Bharat ke haq ka paani bhi bahar ja raha tha...ab Bharat ka paani, Bharat ke haq me bahega, Bharat ke haq mai rukega aur Bharat ke hi kaam aayega...," he said during the conclave.

