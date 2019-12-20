Indo-China joint military exercise 'Hand-in-Hand-2019' concludes in Meghalaya

India, China joint military exercise 'Hand-in-Hand-2019’ on counter-terrorism concluded on December 20, 2019, at the Joint Traning Node in Meghalaya's Umroi.

The eighth edition of the joint military exercise covered company-level Joint Training on counter-terrorism operation in semi-urban terrain under United Nations mandate.

The exercise was aimed at building and promoting positive relations between both the armies.

The 14-day-long exercise schedule was focused upon training on various lectures and drills associated with counter-terrorist handling and firing with each others’ weapons, battle obstacles course, special heliborne operations and case studies of various operations carried out in the counter-terrorist environment.

“Two tactical exercises were scheduled during the training - one on counter-terrorism scenario and the other on Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations,” said a senior official of Indian Army.

The People's Liberations Army (PLA) contingent comprised 130 personnel of Tibet Military Command.

“The exercise culminated with a grand closing ceremony where the participating troops displayed high standards of military drill. In addition, enthralling skill display was presented by the troops of both the countries during the ceremony which left the spectators spellbound. The two armies have gained from each other’s expertise and experience in the conduct of counter-terrorism and company-level operations. The troops of both the contingent departed on a healthy note of mutual informal respect and goodwill,” read a release from the Indian Army.