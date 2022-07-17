IndiGo whistleblowers claim airline not following standard procedure of maintenance

On Sunday, for the second time in a month, an Indian commercial aircraft developed technical snags and was forced to emergency land in the neighbouring country of Pakistan. This time it was IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderbad flight 6E-1406. No sooner did Indigo's plane land in Karachi than questions began to be asked regarding the safety of passengers. After all, the recent slew of aircraft developing technical defects had kept passengers on their toes.

Reportedly, IndiGo's maintenance crew has gone the whistleblower route and has exposed the low-cost carrier for a lackadaisical attitude towards the safety of the aircraft. In a letter to aircraft manufacturer Airbus, IndiGo's technicians claimed that their employer was not following standard maintenance procedures. The letter also revealed the names of a few high-ranking officials of IndiGo who are allegedly responsible for the mismanagement.

"The operators to whom you have leased your aircraft are not following standard procedure of maintenance. From the past four days technical staff are on strike and still they are flying the aircraft without proper maintenance and even they are deferring the scheduled maintenance" the letter read.

It further requested Airbus to intervene in the matter. “I request you to kindly intervene in this matter and ask the operators to share maintenance data of the past seven days."

After the pressure piled on, IndiGo came out with a statement and iterated that it followed the highest standards of aircraft maintenance. “IndiGo follows the highest standards of aircraft maintenance and adheres to all regulatory norms. Such allegations are completely baseless and are being spread with malicious intent," the company said.

