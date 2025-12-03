/IndiGo's operations hit by technical glitches, 150 flights cancelled nationwide, carrier apologies; DGCA probing flight disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the widespread flight disruptions caused by IndiGo on Wednesday (December 3), after more than 150 of its flights were cancelled. Several others were delayed at major airports across India. IndiGo attributed the disruptions to a mix of "technical glitches and operational challenges."

The DGCA has asked the airline to provide a detailed explanation for the situation, including the reasons behind the delays and cancellations and the steps it plans to take to address these issues. The airline explained that the operational difficulties were primarily due to crew shortages, leading to flight schedule adjustments. It issued an apology for the inconvenience, saying that it had made "calibrated adjustments" to its flight schedules for the next 48 hours to restore normal operations.

The DGCA has confirmed that it is working with IndiGo to evaluate the situation and develop strategies to reduce delays and cancellations. In addition, the DGCA noted that IndiGo had already cancelled 1,232 flights in November, with 755 of those cancellations related to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). These regulations limit the maximum hours that pilots and crew members can work to ensure safety and prevent fatigue.

What we know so far about flight delays?

On Wednesday, IndiGo saw significant cancellations: around 67 flights were grounded from Delhi, 42 from Bengaluru, 19 from Hyderabad, and 32 from Mumbai. Affected passengers faced delays across multiple airports. Other airlines, including Akasa Air, Air India, and SpiceJet, also reported delays due to a temporary outage in the Amadeus check-in system on Tuesday night.

What IndiGo said about the issue?