Indigo flight from Amritsar misses taxiway, departures at Delhi Airport halted for 15 minutes

Departures from one of Delhi Airport's runways were halted for fifteen minutes after an Indigo flight from Amritsar missed the taxiway on Sunday (Feb 11).

As per the airport authorities, Indigo flight 6E 2221, which departed from Amritsar for Delhi, missed the route to the taxiway after landing in Delhi.

This interrupted the flight departures from Runway 28/10 for 15 minutes.

To clear the runway, Indigo had to tow its aircraft, which further led to delays in the departures, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

The CAT III-enabled runway 28/10, after being closed for recarpeting and refurbishment, has recently been opened for operations.

Four runways, RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28, are currently operational at the Delhi airport.