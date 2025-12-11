/Who gets 10,000 from IndiGo? Airline announces travel vouchers for passengers stranded between December 5 -7: Full details inside

Indigo announces Rs 10,000 voucher for those passengers who were "severely impacted" during the operation meltdown between December 5-7. The airlines mentioned in a press release on December 11 (Thursday), and it also added that it had already processed the refunds.

"IndiGo sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to customers travelling on December 3, 4, and 5, 2025, many of whom were waiting for several hours to get through the airport due to their being congested. Passengers filtered by a vortex will get endowed with travel coupons worth ₹10,000, which will be valid for a period of one year," read the press release.

Who is eligible for Indigo’s 10,000 travel voucher?

The airlines have mentioned that the Rs 10000 voucher will be for those customers who were “severely impacted” during the disruption of December 5-7. However, Indigo has not specified the criteria for the same, but it has requested affected customers to reach out directly.

How to claim Indigo’s 10,000 voucher for December flight cancellations?

Indigo has requested customers to reach out via customer.experience@goindigo.in for their voucher. If the booking was done by a third-party application, the passenger is still requested to connect directly for assistance related to the mail and vouchers.

Is Indigo giving the 10,000 voucher in addition to refunds?

The airline has mentioned in its statement that it has already initiated the refund for the customers whose flights were cancelled, and most have already been processed. The voucher is in addition to the refunds for those customers who were stranded for a long time or otherwise impacted. Apart from these, the airline, as per the DGCA compensation structure, will provide compensation to passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure with Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

How long will the vouchers be valid?

The voucher will be valid for 12 months at most. Moreover the DGCA-guided compulsory compensation will depend on the block time of the flight.