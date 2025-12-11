/IndiGo chaos isn’t over: 100+ flights scrapped today. Is yours on the list?

IndiGo's flight disruptions stretched into Thursday (Dec 11), with cancellations piling up across major airports for the 10th day. Across the nation, over 100 flights had been cancelled by 1 pm. The cancellations come as the DGCA steps up its scrutiny of the airline after days of delays and cancellations tied to planning failures linked to new pilot and crew duty-time norms. Here's all you need to know about today's IndiGo cancellations.

Ahmedabad airport

At Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, 18 flights — nine arrivals and nine departures — were cancelled by 8 am. Airport officials said terminal and airside operations were stable and that passenger support measures were in place.

Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru was among the worst affected. According to a Hindustan Times report, IndiGo cancelled 60 flights out of Kempegowda International Airport, split between 32 arrivals and 28 departures.

Chennai airport

In Chennai, IndiGo cancelled 36 flights, including 24 departures and 12 arrivals, according to an update posted by the airport on X. Posting a list of the cancelled flights, the AAI Chennai airport said, " Kindly take note of the list of flight cancellations at Chennai International Airport on 11.12.2025 as informed by @IndiGo6E". It also asked passengers "to check with their respective airlines for further updates."

Chandigarh Airport

Four IndiGo flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on December 11 have also been cancelled. In an X post, the airport shared the details of the cancelled flights.

Srinagar airport

Srinagar also felt the strain, with at least four IndiGo flights to Amritsar, Kolkata, and Delhi grounded.

DGCA steps in

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has been summoned by the DGCA and asked to submit a detailed report on the ongoing operational breakdown, including data on crew availability, rostering issues and steps being taken to stabilise operations. With passenger chaos growing, the DGCA has also deployed a dedicated oversight team inside IndiGo's corporate office in Gurugram. In an internal order issued Thursday, the regulator said the intervention was necessary "in view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country."