India's vice president reacts after MP mimics him as Rahul Gandhi shoots video, calls it 'shameful'

In a video, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee was caught mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in a protest being held by opposition outside the Parliament, as leaders like Congress' Rahul Gandhi were seen taking videos on their mobile phones while others laughing at the mimicry.

The incident which started as a comic relief after 47 MPs were suspended from the Indian Parliament, turned into a huge controversy after Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Dhankhar called the parody as "shameful and unacceptable".

MP Banerjee, who was among the 141 opposition MPs who have now faced suspension from the parliament, was seen speaking and animatedly gesticulating in the video as he mimicked Vice President Dhankhar on the building steps outside the "Makar Dwar" of the new Parliament.

In the impromptu skit, MPs were seen chuckling as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shot the video on his mobile phone.

In the video, MP Kalyan Banerjee can be heard saying, "My spine is so straight, I'm so tall" while depicting his version of proceedings in Rajya Sabha during a mock parliament by protesting MPs.



The incident was termed by Vice President Dhankhar as "ridiculous and unacceptable".

After the House reconvened at 12 noon hours after it was adjourned, Dhankhar, speaking about Rahul Gandhi, said, "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party." "Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable," he said.

BJP slams Banerjee and Gandhi over the video

Sharing the video, the BJP slammed both Banerjee and Gandhi for mocking India's vice president. "If the country was wondering why opposition MPs were suspended, here is the reason. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mocked the Honourable Vice President, while Rahul Gandhi lustily cheered him on. One can imagine how reckless and violative they have been of the House!," it added.

Watch: COVID resurges in India | 260 cases in one day | States issue advisories The opposition MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach. Earlier, Dhankhar labelled the act of MPs as an "absolute transgression" of rules.

The Delhi police said that the security breach of the parliament was well-coordinated and planned meticulously for months by six people. As per the investigators, the motive of the "smoke protest" was to emphasise on the situation in Manipur, the plight of farmers and growing unemployment.