INDIA bloc meeting: India’s key opposition parties gather to discuss 2024 roadmap

India’s key opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc will hold a strategic meeting today in New Delhi to formulate the election strategy ahead of the 2024 general polls.

According to media reports, discussions are expected around seat-sharing arrangement, joint campaign in the Lok Sabha elections and recent suspension of 78 Members of Parliament (MPs) by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday (Dec 18), a whopping 78 MPs, all from opposition parties, were suspended amidst protests regarding the shocking parliament security breach last week.

The MPs, both from Lok Sabha (lower house) and Rajya Sabha (Upper house), were demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah issue a statement over the issue.

The suspension of 78 MPs came days after 14 other opposition MPs were suspended from the parliament last week.

The unprecedented action against opposition MPs in the parliament prompted sharp reactions from top ‘INDIA’ bloc leaders.

Watch: Telecommunications Bill 2023: Mordernising India's telecom sector, know all about the bill × Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was also suspended, said, “This government has reached the apex of dictatorship. They have the majority, and they are wielding the stick of power.”

“They want to run Parliament like a party office. But that cannot happen. We were eager for a discussion. The productivity of Parliament before December 13 is for all to see. It seems they find it easier to talk to the media, but are scared to speak in Parliament," he added.

West Bengal CM sets the stage

Setting the stage for the INDIA bloc meeting, West Bengal CM and a fierce opponent of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mamata Banerjee said their joint PM candidate will only be announced after polls.

Meanwhile, highlighting rifts in the bloc, Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) party called on the chief opposition Congress party to abandon its so-called "Zamindari culture."

TMC urged Congress to work towards presenting senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee as the face of the alliance.

BJP fires shot

The BJP unit of West Bengal state on Monday meanwhile took a shot at CM Banerjee for “realising the inadequacy of fighting alone against the BJP.”

"The CM (Mamata Banerjee) has understood that they aren't enough to fight alone with the BJP... That's why they're all trying to come together..." said Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president.