India's vaccine-production capacity to help 'all humanity': PM Modi at UNGA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the United Nations that the largest democracy of the world would help other nations in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

PM Modi, in his UNGA address, also did not mince words in making a strong pitch for a more prominent role for India in UN's decision-making process. He also stressed over the role New Delhi has played and continues to play in the international arena.

"Over 150 countries were sent medical supplies by Indian pharmaceuticals during the coronavirus pandemic. India's vaccine production will help in bringing the world out of the pandemic. We are moving towards Phase 3 of clinical trials. We are increasing infrastructure and will help others increase it," PM Modi said, in his pre-recorded video statement to the landmark General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

"India is proud of the fact that it is one of the founding members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India," Modi said, adding, "if we were to make an objective assesment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations."

"The whole world has been battling the coronavirus pandemic for over eight to nine months now. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?"

He also said, "Reforms in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith and respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled."

"Indians are waiting for the reform of UN. They are worried whether the process will reach a logical end. Till when will India be kept away from the UN's decision-making process?" he said.

Modi also emphasised that he expected a better guidance and better supervision of the United Nations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"India has always stressed on good for the whole world in the UN. India is looking at an extended role in the UN. India began International Day of non-violence and Yoga was given by India. India has always thought about the welfare of the world. From our neighbourhood first policy to look-east policy, are all guided by these principles," he added.

This year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, T S Tirumurti, introduced Modi's pre-recorded statement from the General Assembly Hall.

