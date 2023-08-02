India's top Sikh body seeks FM Jaishankar's Intervention on NYSP stopping Sikh trooper from growing beard

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) - the top religious body for Sikhs has approached the Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian ambassador to the US, raising objection after reports emerged that the New York State Police was stopping a Sikh policeman from growing his beard.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami in his letter to Jaishankar and envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu said it was not rational to stop the policeman from growing his beard on the grounds of 'safety'.

"Being the constitutional and representative organisation of the Sikh community in India. we would like to submit on the subject matter that the initiated Sikhs do not cut hair and keeping hair unshorn for aN lifetime is one of the commitments towards the Sikh religion,"

Dhami later took to X, formerly known as Twitter to inform that the organisation had indeed sought help from the higher authorities.

"Wrote to Indian Ambassador to USA @SandhuTaranjitS & Union MEA Shri @DrSJaishankar, to raise a strong objection to discriminatory policy of @NYPDnews of forcing Sikh troopers to cut hair & protect the rights of Sikh community," he posted on X.

SGPC argued that if Sikh troopers serving in the Indian Army, one of the top military forces could keep beards, the New York law enforcement agency could also follow suit,

“Even if a Sikh trooper has a fully grown beard, the gas mask can easily be worn by tying the unshorn beard while serving on such a duty. An example of this is the Sikh soldiers serving in the Indian Army, one of the world's top military forces,” said Dhami.

Unshorn hair and beards are a sign of religious commitment for practising Sikh men. They are mandated to follow other religious commitments in their attire, including carrying a kirpan (small knife), whilst wearing a kada (bracelet) as well.

State trooper barred from growing facial hair

However, these customs clash with the New York State Police grooming rules, which require troopers to shave and cut their hair short.

Last week, reports emerged that State Trooper Charanjot Tiwana, based in Jamestown, New York was barred from growing facial hair for his wedding, despite a 2019 law requiring employers to allow workers to follow attire or grooming obligations for their religion.

Although NY State Police confirmed that Tiwana did put in a religious accommodation request, a spokesperson for the department declined to comment on its outcome, including when or why it was declined.

"We value diversity, equity and inclusion among our ranks. As with every request for religious or medical accommodation for any NYSP employee, we engage in the reasonable accommodation process,” said department spokesperson Deanna Cohen.

