US court directs Marines to allow Sikh recruits with beards and turbans

A US federal appeals court on Friday, protecting the rights of Sikhs ruled that US Marine Corps must allow the Sikh recruits to maintain religious beards and wear turbans while serving the country, citing the current rule as a violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

The court's three-judge bench observed that the Marine Corps could never really explain why it can't provide similar religious accommodations that other military branches such as the US Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard already provide.

"If the need to develop unit cohesion during recruit training can accommodate some external indicia of individuality, then whatever line is drawn cannot turn on whether those indicia are prevalent in society or instead reflect the faith practice of a minority," read the decision written by the court.

Notably, the US Army, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard accommodate the religious requirements of the Sikh recruits.

The court was hearing the case pertaining to three Sikh men named Aekash Singh, Jaskirat Singh and Milaap Singh Chahal who passed tests to enlist in the US Marine last year.

However, since then, the three have been forced to fight the lawsuits as the Marines argue that recruits need to be stripped of their 'individuality'. The Marines also argue that the rules are necessary to maintain uniformity for national interest.

The court, in response, said US Marines is part of Navy and that officers train at the Naval Academy. The Academy accommodates beards and wearing of the religious articles.

It added that even the US Marines allowed men with specific skin conditions to not shave and that women recruits maintained hairstyles.

After the ruling, Eric Baxter, representing the plaintiffs took to Twitter and said, "Today’s ruling is a major victory for these Sikh recruits, who can now begin basic training without having to forfeit their religious beliefs."

“It is also a victory for our nation, as three brave and dedicated men will soon serve our nation with valor in the Marine Corps.”

A federal court has just ruled that Sikhs can maintain their religious beards while serving their country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Now, three Sikh recruits, who had previously been denied religious accommodations, can enter basic training. https://t.co/BzmkpcsAOm — Eric Baxter (@esbax) December 23, 2022 ×

Those following Sikhism, especially the men are forbidden from cutting their locks or trimming their beards, all the while wearing a turban. They are also instructed to carry a kanga (wooden comb), kirpan (small sword), kara (steel bracelet), and a white cotton undergarment (kachera).

Sikhs throughout the world have served in militaries in different capacities. Their valour and courage are well-documented and they have performed admirably as their peers, even whilst carrying their religious articles.

(With inputs from agencies)