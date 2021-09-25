India's top priority is UNSC reform and a permanent seat, reiterates foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said that a permanent seat, as well as reform of the UN Security Council, remains India's "top priority" as he addressed the press after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Shringla reiterated India's bid for a permanent seat also said that under the General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, there would be a "thrust to the inter-governmental process", moving forward towards text-based negotiations which are underway with an aim of "concrete outcomes in a fixed timeframe".

He also said that India will continue to work towards the reformed United Nations during its stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"The United Nations continues to be a body that represents the interests of countries from all over the world and its membership. In many cases, we have seen that the UN has not lived up to its commitments, whether it is in the area of international peace and security, whether it's in the area of healthcare, epidemics and pandemics," Shringla told the press.

"There is obviously a need to look at how we can reform the UN in general and UN Security Council in particular," Shringla said, adding that reformed multilateralism has been India's main theme.

Previously, the United States President Joe Biden did mention that "India should have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council" and the same was reflected in the India-US joint statement.

Mentioning the same, Shringla said that besides the US, India has received support for its candidacy from many countries, including Quad partners and many other countries.

In the UNGA address, Portugal also supported India for the permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

"We believe that India's 75th anniversary coincides with the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. This is the time that the UN should fulfil its long-standing obligations to reform for the benefit of the global community," he further said.

