Pakistan as a country has supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism: Indian foreign secretary Harsh Shringla

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the 76th UN General Assembly, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a special press briefing to conclude today’s meetings of the Indian leader.

In response to WION’s question about terrorism, Shringla said that suo moto recognition of Pakistan’s role in nurturing and supporting terrorism was addressed in Modi’s bilateral meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pakistan is a country that has in many senses both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism including in Afghanistan, Shringla said. He added that the leaders have agreed that the situation needs to be closely monitored to ensure safety of people all over the world.

He also added that global leaders are aware that they will have to ensure that Pakistan fulfils its obligation of ensuring that it does not support or contribute in working against its neighbours or other nations of the world.

During his UNGA speech, PM Modi had also said that "it is important to ensure that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and perpetuate terrorist attacks".

"We also have to be alert that no nation should be able to misuse the delicate situation in Afghanistan for their own selfish motives like a tool," PM Modi added.

Shringla also stressed that the Quad summit helped the four participating nations- India, US, Australia and Japan - steer the discussion in the right direction, especially with regards to terrorism.

"Unity is very pertinent when it comes to Afghanistan," Shringla said. "The Quad meeting was very useful in putting together the objectives the leaders had for Afghanistan."