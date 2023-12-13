India's ruling party leader Mohan Yadav sworn in as MP's new chief minister

Indian leader from the ruling party at the centre, Mohan Yadav, officially assumed the role of Madhya Pradesh's new chief minister on Wednesday (Dec 13) after an oath-taking ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Accompanying Yadav in this ceremony were the newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla.

At the same time in Raipur, in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai is set to take his oath at 2 pm (local time) on Wednesday (Dec 13) at Science College Ground.

The recent electoral landscape in Madhya Pradesh saw 230 assembly seats contested on November 17, with the vote count concluding on December 3. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured an impressive victory, claiming 163 seats, while the Congress trailed behind with 66 seats.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma announced the participation of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other senior party leaders in Vishnu Deo Sai's swearing-in ceremony.

Invitations have also been extended to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, former Deputy CM TS Singh Deo, and Pradesh Congress Committee President Deepak Baij.

Former four-term Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the position for an impressive 18 years. Prior to his elevation, Yadav served as the Minister for Higher Education in Chouhan's government in Madhya Pradesh.

At 58 years old, Mohan Yadav has secured victory three times as a candidate from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. Notably, he carries a clean record with criminal cases or past convictions.

Moreover, Bhajan Lal Sharma from BJP is scheduled to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of western state of Rajasthan on December 15, with Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa set to take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.