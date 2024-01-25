India's President Droupadi Murmu approves 80 gallantry awards

India's President Droupadi Murmu, on the eve of the nation's 75th Republic Day, approved 80 gallantry awards including 12 posthumous.

These consist of six Kirti Chakras, including three posthumous; 16 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry); and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The Kirti Chakra is considered as India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award after Ashok Chakra, whereas, Shaurya Chakra is the country's third-highest peacetime gallantry award.

She also approved 311 defence decorations to military and other personnel.

Kirti Chakra awardees

The ones awarded with Kirti Chakra, according to the defence ministry, are:

- Major Digvijay Singh Rawat of the 21st Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces)

- Major Deependra Vikram Basnet from the Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion

- Havildar Pawan Kumar Yadav from the 21st battalion of the Mahar Regiment

Those conferred the award posthumously are:

- Captain Anshuman Singh from the 26th Battalion of the Punjab Regiment (Army Medical Corps)

- Havildar Abdul Majid of the Parachute Regiment's ninth battalion (special forces)

- Sepoy Pawan Kumar from the 55th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles

Shaurya Chakra awardees

- Major Maneo Francis of the Parachute Regiment's 21st battalion

- Major Amandeep Jakhar from the Sikh Regiment's fourth battalion

- Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh of the Mahar Regiment

- Havildar Sanjay Kumar from 9 Assam Rifles and Parshotam Kumar (civilian) from the Rashtriya Rifles.

- Indian Navy's Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera

- Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (pilot)

- Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (pilot)

- CRPF's Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh

- Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Mohan Lal, Amit Raina, Faroz Ahmad Dar and Varun Singh

Those conferred the award posthumously are:

- Captain MV Pranjal of the 63rd Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles

- Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles.