India’s Omicron tally rises to 781, Delhi reports maximum cases

As per the data released on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, India has documented 781 cases of the Omicron form of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs, with 241 people recovering or migrating.

Delhi had the most cases (238), followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), and Telangana (62).

India's total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 3,48,08,886, while the number of active cases jumped to 77,002.

According to the report, the death toll has risen to 4,80,592 with 302 new fatalities.

For the past 62 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been below 15,000 per day.

Active cases account for 0.22 percent of all infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020.

In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has grown by 1,546 cases.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16.

It exceeded the 60 lakh level on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19.

On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

(With inputs from agencies)