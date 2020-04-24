India's new bridge along the Indo-China border can strain relationship with China

India has built a new bridge in Arunachal Pradesh area, a region claimed by China. This can strain the relationship between China and India.

It is a new all-weather access point in the disputed part of Indo-China border. The bridge, which can bear 40 tons of weight, will enable faster movement of troops and artillery. This can be another reason for the Chinese government to object on the bridge.

It has been made at a time when the tension between the two nations is high as Beijing accused India of blocking its companies in the South Asian nation after New Delhi tightened laws for foreign investment.

While there has been no comment from the Chinese government yet, Indian Army spokesman Aman Anand said, “India and China have different perceptions of the border. Perceived transgressions are result of the perceived boundary.”

“That part of the border has always had a tendency to friction point between India and China. Lack of reliable and all weather connectivity was vulnerability,” said Nitin Gokhale, a New Delhi-based strategic affairs expert to a media organization. “The new bridge and improved road overcomes that and ensures uninterrupted supply to troops.”

The new bridge has been made under the initiative of ramping up its infrastructure along the border, but also strides one of the main access routes of the Chinese Army into India from Tibet.