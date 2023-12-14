India's Madhya Pradesh bans meat sales in open, loudspeakers in religious places

Newly elected government in the central Indian state of India, Madhya Pradesh, has announced new bans just days after taking the helm.

On Wednesday, soon after assuming the Chief Minister's office, Mohan Yadav ordered a ban on the "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in religious places and other public places. Opposition has slammed the ban, calling it an "excuse for dispute".

The ban

Speaking to the press after his first cabinet meeting, Yadav said, "Today we have taken several discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We have raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this, in the Cabinet meeting today."

He also said that guidelines for the use of loudspeakers, based on the orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal, were also issued for immediate implementation.

As per an ANI report quoting an official, a flying squad will be constituted in each district. It will monitor the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious places.

Opposition slams bans

Soon after the announcement, opposition leaders slammed the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and said "they (the BJP state government) are looking for some excuses for dispute."

This statement was made by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath. Taking a potshot he said, "They (BJP) are looking for some excuse for a dispute. Whatever they can do but there should not be any dispute in the society, this is our aim. It is our culture of living together and of love."

Nath made the remark while talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Thursday.

Another opposition leader, Congress MLA Arif Masood also said that the "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in religious places and other public places should not be banned at all.

"It is not a new decision. It would have been nice if a decision had been taken on the farmers and the unemployed people. It would have been nice if he (CM Mohan Yadav) had given a statement on inflation, we would have welcomed it," said Masood.

He also claimed that while the newly elected CM was supposedly quoting the Supreme court order about ban on loudspeakers, the apex court hadn't imposed any such restrictions.

"The Supreme Court has not imposed any restrictions anywhere on what (referring to loudspeakers) he (CM Yadav) is talking about. It (loudspeakers) should not be banned at all," he said.