India's Gujarat High Court observes forcing kids below three to attend pre-school is illegal

The Gujarat High Court in western India has declared it an "illegal act" for parents to compel children under the age of three to attend pre-school.

The court made this statement while rejecting a bunch of petitions that challenged the state government's decision to establish six years as the minimum age requirement for Class one admission in the 2023-24 academic year.

A group of parents, whose children had not yet turned six by June 1, 2023, aimed to contest the state government's notification from January 31, 2020, which specified the age limit for admission to Class 1 in the 2023-24 academic year.

The petitioners requested the court to allow children who completed three years in preschool but hadn't yet reached the age of six by June 1, 2023, to be admitted for the current academic year.

They argued that denying admission would violate their right to education.

What did the court say?

The Gujarat High Court said that it's illegal on part of parents to force their kids to attend pre-school below the age of three.



"Forcing children to go to a pre-school below the age of three years is an illegal act on the part of the parents who are petitioners before us," the court observed.



The court said that petitioners "cannot seek any leniency as they are guilty of violation of the mandate of the Right to Education Rules (RTE), 2012 of the Right to Education Act, 2009", while referring to the law that gives all Indian children above the age of six right to study.



The court said: "The right conferred upon a child by the constitutional provision of Article 21A and Section 3 of the RTE Act, 2009 begins after completion of the age of six years."

What does the rule say?

In accordance to the New Education Policy 2020 — described as one of the most groundbreaking reforms in Indian education system by Prime Minister Modi's administration — kids are supposed to be admitted at three years for nursery, four years for Lower Kindergarten (LKG), and five years for the Upper Kindergarten (UKG).

This implies that children must complete a three-year foundation before entering Class 1 at the age of six.

However, reports have claimed that many pre-schools in Gujarat and beyond still adhere to the older criteria, where nursery class admission criteria stood at 2.5 years.

