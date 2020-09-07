India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Iran

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a stopover in Iran this week as part of his key Moscow visit. During the Iran stopover, he could meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, details of which are still being decided. Javad Zarif had visited India earlier this year to be part Raisina Dialogue.

EAM will be visiting Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO meet. India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are part of the SCO grouping. Iran is an observer member of the grouping.

This will be the 2nd time any top Indian minister is visiting Iran within a week. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited Iran over the weekend while coming from Russia and meet with Iran's Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

During Rajnath Singh's visit, Afghanistan and regional security were discussed in over one hour long bilateral.

The high-level visits by India to Iran are been considered as a major reached out by New Delhi to a country it considers part of its extended neighbourhood. Iran plays an important role in India's connectivity project via Chabahar port that provides it link to Afghanistan and wider Central Asian region.