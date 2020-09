French Defence Minister Florence Parly to visit India to attend Rafale induction ceremony

French Defence minister Florence Parly will visit India on September 10 to take part in Rafale fighter jet's induction ceremony at Indian Air Force's airbase in Ambala.



During the visit, other than having a bilateral with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, she will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. India got the first batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets in July.

She will be accompanied by sizeable defence officials and defence industry delegation on a special plane and will have a full day of engagements. This is the French Minister’s first visit abroad after the COVID measures were put in place in France.

This is also the first high profile visit of any foreign dignitary to India amidst Chinese aggressiveness.



After the Galwan incident, the French Defence Minister Florence Parly had written to Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Indian China violent face-off of June.

Calling India as "France's strategic partner in the region", Defence Minister Parly extended "her country's deep solidarity"

The letter said "This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families."

A number of high-level engagement has happened between the 2 countries, with PM last visiting France in 2019 to take part in the G7 summit at the "special invitation" French President Macron.