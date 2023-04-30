India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Brussels next month

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is set to embark on a visit to Sweden and Brussels next month, where he will engage with several of his counterparts on a range of issues spanning trade to security. The visit will see him participate in the EU's second Indo-Pacific ministerial forum, scheduled to take place in Stockholm on May 13. Several EU member countries have issued their outlooks on the region, where one of the biggest concerns has been China's aggressive actions from the South China Sea to the Himalayas, bordering India.

The first such meeting was held last year in Paris, hosted by France, and focused on Europe's approach to the Indo-Pacific region. Thirty foreign ministers, including those of Japan and South Korea, participated in last year's Paris meet, but China was not present. The Indo-Pacific region is set to account for 60 per cent of global wealth and three-fifths of the world's population, making it the centre of global attention.

The External Affairs Minister will also travel to Brussels for ministerial meetings related to the India EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), which will focus on digital transformation, green technologies, and trade. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to launch the EU-India Trade and Technology Council last year. Ministerial meetings of the TTC will take place at least once a year, alternating between the EU and India.

WATCH | US-India ties: US President Joe Biden to visit India in September | World News | WION The establishment of the council is seen as a crucial step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the EU and India. The EU-India Trade and Technology Council is the second such bilateral forum for the EU and the first one established with any partner for India. The EU and the US launched a TTC in June 2021. Meanwhile, India and the EU will hold the next round of talks on Free Trade negotiations (FTA) in Delhi. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.