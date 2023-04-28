New Delhi, Moscow to boost defence ties, increase Russia's participation in ‘Make in India’

India and Russia have agreed to boost their defence ties, said a statement by the Indian government after the defence ministers from both countries held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, on Friday (April 28).

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu also discussed, “wide-ranging issues of bilateral defence cooperation, including military-to-military ties as well as industrial partnership,” said the Indian government, in a statement, following the meeting.

Notably, India is one of the biggest importers of defence equipment from Russia and has reportedly bought nearly half its military supplies fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over the decades.

The two ministers also acknowledged “the unique, long-lasting and time-tested relationship between India and Russia,” a brief statement from the Indian government read.

It added, “They expressed satisfaction over the continued trust and mutual respect between the two countries, particularly in defence and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the partnership.”

India has also garnered criticism from several Western countries for buying Russian oil at a lower price as the United States and its allies attempt to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

However, New Delhi has since responded to criticism and said that it is defending its interests. While New Delhi has not condemned Moscow for its actions yet, it has called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Russian participation in ‘Make in India’?

The statement also said that the two ministers, “discussed the Russian defence industry’s participation in the ‘Make in India’ initiative and ways to provide further impetus to it.”

Make in India is a flagship program of the Government of India to encourage “facilitate investment, foster innovation, enhance skill development, and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure.” It was launched with the aim to increase global manufacturing and investment in India.



