China slams Philippines over near-collission of vessels in South China sea, Manila responds

China said on Friday (April 28) that the near-collision in the South China Sea between a Chinese coast guard ship and a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists was caused by the latter's "premeditated and provocative action." The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Philippine vessels intruded without Beijing's permission.

"The Chinese coast guard vessel safeguarded China's territorial sovereignty and maritime order, in accordance with the law, while taking timely measures to avoid the dangerous approach of Philippine vessels and to avoid a collision," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters on Friday, the news agency AFP reported.

Ning said that it was a "premeditated and provocative" action for the Philippine vessel to barge into the waters Ren'aiJiao with journalists on board, adding the aim was to deliberately find fault and take the opportunity to hype up the incident.

Following the Chinese response, the Philippines said it would continue patrols in its "own waters."

"Routine patrols in our own waters can neither be premeditated nor provocative. It is a legal right that we exercised and will continue to exercise," Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza The incident The near-collision between the Chinese coast guard ship and the Philippine patrol vessel in the South China Sea happened last Sunday (April 23). This was the latest incident between the two countries in the contested waterway.

It happened when Philippine coast guard boats- Malapascua and BRP Malabrigo- approached Second Thomas Shoal, also known Ren'aiJiao in China. As one boat neared the shoal, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel more than twice its size sailed into its path.

The Philippine coast guard had invited journalists to join the patrol as a part of Manila's new strategy aimed at exposing China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

The boats received radio warnings in Chinese and halting English, ordering them to immediately leave what the Chinese Coast Guard claimed were Beijing’s “undisputable territories.”

Malapascua's skipper Captain Rodel Hernandez said that when the boat manoeuvred toward the mouth of the shoal, the Chinese Coast Guard ship suddenly shifted to block it. And to avoid a collision, Captain Hernandez abruptly reversed Malapascua’s direction and then shut off its engine to bring the boat to a full stop.

Addressing a press conference later, Hernandez said the sudden manoeuvre by the Chinese ship disregarded international rules on collision avoidance.

(With inputs from agencies)

