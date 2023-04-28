China and Russia ink maritime cooperation deal in the Arctic

China and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening maritime law enforcement cooperation, Chinese state media said on Wednesday.

The coast guard of the People's Republic of China and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation signed the agreement, state media said.

According to media reports, the agreement was signed in the Russian city of Murmansk and highlights joint efforts by the countries to combat terrorism, illegal migration, smuggling of drugs and weapons, as well as stopping illegal fishing.

China's state broadcaster CCTV said that the agreement was inked after a two-day meeting with Russian and Chinese sides. The meeting concluded on Tuesday.

The Chinese side was represented by coastguard chief Yu Zhing while Vladimir Grigorovich Kulishov, first deputy FSB director was present from the Russian side during the signing ceremony.

According to CCTV, the two sides said they would “actively promote maritime law enforcement cooperation, join hands to build a maritime community of destiny, and make every effort to serve the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Russia in the new era”

Both countries reportedly said that that they aim to implement the consensus reached by presidents of both nations as they met earlier this year.

As they signed the joint statement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had described ties between the two countries as a "no-limits" partnership.

In Murmansk, when the two countries were holding discussions on maritime cooperation, the Chinese delegation also observed a maritime exercise carried out by Russian forces.

