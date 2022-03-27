India's diamond city gets the country's first 'steel road'.Details here

In the future, waste steel may prove to be a more durable and cost-effective way of constructing roads.

A road has been built utilising discarded steel in Surat's Hazira industrial region, which is the first such use case in India.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR India), the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), and the government think tank Niti Aayog, has developed India's first-ever "steel slag road."

Steel slag roads are constructed in Hazira, Surat, using 100% processed steel slag that aggregates in all layers of bituminous roadways.

"We are happy to facilitate a roadmap for the National Highway development. It's a proud moment to be a part of this prestigious project that uses 100 per cent processed steel slags in all layers," the company said.

Steel slag's importance

For numerous reasons, the steel industry is concerned about the disposal of metallurgical and metal-processing waste.

Steel slag, which is classified as a waste item, is another issue.

Landfills are particularly detrimental for the environment when it comes to metallurgical and metal-processing waste.

Processed steel slag aggregate has a lot of promise as a natural building material substitute.

Steel industries will be given a methodology for crushing steel slag into appropriate aggregate sizes.

(With inputs from agencies)