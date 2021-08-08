India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 506.8 million 

India’s cumulative COVID19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 506.8 million, said Union Health Ministry on Sunday in a statement.

A total of 55,91,657 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, as per the 7 am provisional report on Sunday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, Indian government has given Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine approval for emergency use in the country.

The vaccine joined the likes of Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna and Sputnik V vaccines, which have got the emergency use approval in the country till now.

On the microblogging site, Mandaviya said, “India expands its vaccine basket. Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for emergency use in India. Now, India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against COVID-19.”

A Johnson & Johnson India spokesperson said, “We are pleased to announce that on August 7, the Government of India issued Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine in India, to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older."

Earlier, Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson had said it applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India.

