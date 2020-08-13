India's COVID-19 tally nears 24-lakh mark with record spike of 66,999 cases; over eight lakh tests carried out in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 23, 96,637 on Thursday with a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease surged to 16,95,982, pushing the recovery rate to 70.77 per cent in the country, according to the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 47,033 with 942 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

On Wednesday, it conducted 830,391 tests. India at present is the third-worst-hit country with 2,395,471 cases.

The case fatality rate in the country has declined to 1.96 per cent.

There are 6, 53,622 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently, which account for 27.27 per cent of its total caseload.

At the global front, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally reached 20,807,726 on Thursday, according to Worldometer. However, this number represents only the status of infection as captured through testing, as only lab-confirmed infections are counted as confirmed cases. This implies the true extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s spread could only be gauged by testing a lot.

(With inputs from agencies)